Nikkei dips taking cues from Wall Street, sentiment firm
Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday tracking retreat in Wall Street shares on disappointment over the U.S. tax plan, but advancers outnumbered decliners by almost two-to-one on strong sentiment following receding political worries in Europe. The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,251.87, while the broader Topix dipped 0.05 percent to 1,536.67.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC