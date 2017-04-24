Nikkei dips taking cues from Wall Str...

Nikkei dips taking cues from Wall Street, sentiment firm

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday tracking retreat in Wall Street shares on disappointment over the U.S. tax plan, but advancers outnumbered decliners by almost two-to-one on strong sentiment following receding political worries in Europe. The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,251.87, while the broader Topix dipped 0.05 percent to 1,536.67.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,730 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC