Nikkei dips taking cues from Wall Street, sentiment firm

Japan's Nikkei share average dipped on Thursday tracking retreat in Wall Street shares on disappointment over the U.S. tax plan, but advancers outnumbered decliners by almost two-to-one on strong sentiment following receding political worries in Europe. The Nikkei fell 0.2 percent to 19,251.87, while the broader Topix dipped 0.05 percent to 1,536.67.

