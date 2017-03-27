Night Visions Spring 2017 Lineup Includes Raw, Prevenge, XX, Gary...

Night Visions Spring 2017 Lineup Incl...

You may recall that our own Heather Buckley was fortunate enough to attend the fall 2016 edition of the Night Visions film fest in Finland, and with a lineup that includes over 30 features and a half-dozen short films , you better believe we'll be keeping our eyes on their spring 2017 event! From the Press Release: Night Visions International Film Festival has announced the Official Selections of its April 2017 edition. The spring edition of Scandinavia's biggest genre film festival takes place in Helsinki, Finland, from April 19th-23rd.

