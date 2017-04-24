Next Games Corporation shares subscribed for with stock options
A total number of 16,696 Next Games Corporation shares have been subscribed for with stock options. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 28 April 2017, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company's existing shares.
