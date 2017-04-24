Next Games Corporation shares subscri...

Next Games Corporation shares subscribed for with stock options

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

A total number of 16,696 Next Games Corporation shares have been subscribed for with stock options. These shares have been entered into the trade register on 28 April 2017, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company's existing shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,625,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC