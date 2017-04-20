Neste to use May Day doughnut fat for...

Neste to use May Day doughnut fat for renewable diesel feedstock

In the spirit of circular economics, Neste and Fazer Bakery in Finland are joining forces with the "Doughnut Trick" campaign. The oil used to fry Fazer Bakery's May Day doughnuts will be recycled by refining it to produce Neste MY renewable diesel.

Chicago, IL

