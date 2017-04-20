Neon Chrome Deluxe Edition Now Availa...

Neon Chrome Deluxe Edition Now Available in Steam

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Gamasutra

The Deluxe Edition includes the popular top-down shooter Neon Chrome, the digital soundtrack, and the Arena survival mode downloadable content. "Neon Chrome has been available in Steam for close to a year now, and it has proven to be a very competitive title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gamasutra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Final Four
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,201,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC