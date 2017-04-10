Names and faces

Names and faces

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The record label, Universal Music Enterprises, announced Friday that the album, Adios , will be released June 9. Campbell, 81, hasn't performed since 2012 and is in a long-term care facility, but his wife, Kim Campbell, said in a statement that he felt a sense of urgency after his diagnosis to record one last time. Campbell is a native of Delight and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,315,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC