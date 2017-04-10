Names and faces

The record label, Universal Music Enterprises, announced Friday that the album, Adios , will be released June 9. Campbell, 81, hasn't performed since 2012 and is in a long-term care facility, but his wife, Kim Campbell, said in a statement that he felt a sense of urgency after his diagnosis to record one last time. Campbell is a native of Delight and a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

