Mika Vainio (Pan Sonic), RIP

It is with an extremely heavy heart that I report that Finnish trailblazer of experimental and challenging music Mika Vainio has passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death is as yet unknown, but his passing has been confirmed by representatives and family. In 1993, Vainio co-founded iconic electronic outfit Pan Sonic with Ilpo VA isA nen, and Sami Salo.

