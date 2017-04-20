Melanocortin 1 Receptor Signaling Reg...

Melanocortin 1 Receptor Signaling Regulates Cholesterol Transport in...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Circulation

The Institute for Cardiovascular Prevention , Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich ,Munich, Germany & The Department of Pharmacology, Drug Development and Therapeutics, University of Turku and Turku University Hospital, Turku, Finland Department of Clinical Chemistry, Fimlab Laboratories and Faculty of Medicine and Life Sciences, University of Tampere, Tampere, Finland & Department of Surgery, Tampere University Hospital, Tampere, Finland The Institute for Cardiovascular Prevention , Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich ,Munich, Germany & The German Centre for Cardiovascular Research , Partner Site Munich Heart Alliance, Munich, Germany The Institute for Cardiovascular Prevention , Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich ,Munich, Germany & The German Centre for Cardiovascular Research , Partner Site Munich Heart Alliance, Munich, Germany Background -The melanocortin 1 receptor is expressed ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,611,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC