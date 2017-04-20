Melanocortin 1 Receptor Signaling Regulates Cholesterol Transport in...

The Institute for Cardiovascular Prevention , Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich ,Munich, Germany & The Department of Pharmacology, Drug Development and Therapeutics, University of Turku and Turku University Hospital, Turku, Finland Department of Clinical Chemistry, Fimlab Laboratories and Faculty of Medicine and Life Sciences, University of Tampere, Tampere, Finland & Department of Surgery, Tampere University Hospital, Tampere, Finland The Institute for Cardiovascular Prevention , Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich ,Munich, Germany & The German Centre for Cardiovascular Research , Partner Site Munich Heart Alliance, Munich, Germany The Institute for Cardiovascular Prevention , Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich ,Munich, Germany & The German Centre for Cardiovascular Research , Partner Site Munich Heart Alliance, Munich, Germany Background -The melanocortin 1 receptor is expressed ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.