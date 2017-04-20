Man found guilty of illegally possessing an anti-tank rifle

News outlets report federal jurors found Mark Mann, owner of a gun shop called Mann's World LLC, guilty of illegally possessing a Finnish Lahti 20mm anti-tank rifle Thursday. The U.S. attorney general said in a news release that the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been contacted in 2014 by the rifle's previous owner after two of Mann's checks were returned for insufficient funds.

