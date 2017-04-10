Magnesium may prevent bone fractures

Magnesium may prevent bone fractures

New research - conducted by scientists from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom and the University of Eastern Finland in Kuopio - suggests that low levels of magnesium may increase the risk of bone fractures and that, conversely, high levels may ward off this cause of disability. The findings were published in the European Journal of Epidemiology , and the team was led by Dr. Setor Kunutsor, a Research Fellow at the University of Bristol's Musculoskeletal Research Unit.

Chicago, IL

