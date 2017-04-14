Looser Holding Sells Feyco Treffert G...

Looser Holding Sells Feyco Treffert Group and Schekolin to Teknos Group

Looser Holding AG is selling the Feyco Treffert Group and Schekolin AG with the plant in Bendern to the Finnish Teknos Group. The internationally operating family company with its head office in Helsinki ranks among the leading manufacturers of industrial coatings, architectural coatings and decorative paints.

Chicago, IL

