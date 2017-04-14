Looser Holding Sells Feyco Treffert Group and Schekolin to Teknos Group
Looser Holding AG is selling the Feyco Treffert Group and Schekolin AG with the plant in Bendern to the Finnish Teknos Group. The internationally operating family company with its head office in Helsinki ranks among the leading manufacturers of industrial coatings, architectural coatings and decorative paints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coatings World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC