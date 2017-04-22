"Life of Chinese emperors" on show in...

"Life of Chinese emperors" on show in Finland

An exhibition named "The Forbidden City -- Life in the Court of Chinese Emperors" is open to public on Friday in Tampere, southwestern Finland. This is the first time that the Chinese historical relics preserved in the Beijing Palace Museum are exhibited in the Nordic region.

