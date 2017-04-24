KONE wins order for Neva Towers in Moscow, Russia
KONE Corporation, a global leader in elevator and escalator, has won an order for Neva Towers, a modern mixed-use development located on the Presnenskaya Embankment in the center of Moscow, Russia. The building houses residential and office space and will accommodate in total nearly 4000 daily guests and residents.
