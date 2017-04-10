Kids master technology in Jody Bean's sixth-grade classroom at Gardiner Middle School in Oregon City
"Walls have disappeared, and time doesn't matter" in Jody Bean's sixth-grade classroom at Gardiner Middle School in Oregon City. Why? Because Bean and her students have mastered technology, which allows them to collaborate with students in Finland, Pennsylvania and Illinois.
