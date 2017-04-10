Kids master technology in Jody Bean's...

Kids master technology in Jody Bean's sixth-grade classroom at Gardiner Middle School in Oregon City

"Walls have disappeared, and time doesn't matter" in Jody Bean's sixth-grade classroom at Gardiner Middle School in Oregon City. Why? Because Bean and her students have mastered technology, which allows them to collaborate with students in Finland, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

Chicago, IL

