Iran, Finland ink deal on customs coo...

Iran, Finland ink deal on customs cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Today.Az

Following talks between Head of Iran's Customs Administration Masoud Karbasian and Director General of Finnish Customs Antti Hartikainen, an agreement on cooperation in the fight against illegal drugs and customs regulations was signed in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The two countries will promote cooperation on custom regulations, products' value and classification, enforcing rules, transportation rules and the way to fight narcotic drugs and psychoactive drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC