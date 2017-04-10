Iran, Finland ink deal on customs cooperation

Following talks between Head of Iran's Customs Administration Masoud Karbasian and Director General of Finnish Customs Antti Hartikainen, an agreement on cooperation in the fight against illegal drugs and customs regulations was signed in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The two countries will promote cooperation on custom regulations, products' value and classification, enforcing rules, transportation rules and the way to fight narcotic drugs and psychoactive drugs.

