IPG Mediabrands Acquires Majority Stake in Finland's Virta MAD a " 14 minutes ago
IPG Mediabrands has acquired a majority stake in Finnish media agency and digital consultancy Virta for an undisclosed sum. Virta founder and CEO Mika Hayrinen will run the combined Mediabrands and Virta operations in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC