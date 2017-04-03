IPG Mediabrands Acquires Majority Stake in Finland's Virta MAD a " 14 minutes ago

IPG Mediabrands Acquires Majority Sta...

IPG Mediabrands has acquired a majority stake in Finnish media agency and digital consultancy Virta for an undisclosed sum. Virta founder and CEO Mika Hayrinen will run the combined Mediabrands and Virta operations in the country.

Chicago, IL

