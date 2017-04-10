Invitation to Suominen's Q1 analyst and press conference and teleconference on 26 April 2017

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January-March 2017 on Wednesday, 26 April 2017 approximately at 1:00 pm EEST. Nina Kopola, President & CEO, and Tapio EngstrA m, CFO, will present the Q1 financial result in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Wednesday, 26 April at 2:00 pm .

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.