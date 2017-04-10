Kemira Oyj Press Release April 11, 2017 at 9.00 am Invitation: Kemira to publish January-March 2017 results on April 26, 2017 Kemira Oyj will publish its January-March 2017 results on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 around 8.30 am Finnish time . Kemira will arrange a press conference for the analysts, investors and media starting at 10.30 am at GLO Hotel Kluuvi, Kluuvikatu 4, 2nd Floor, Helsinki.

