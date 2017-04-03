IMF approves US$1 billion aid tranche for Ukraine - Ukraine president

The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved the payment of US$1 billion of new aid to Ukraine, its President Petro Poroshenko said on his official Facebook page. Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko tours the Finnish Parliament with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Maria Lohela during his one-day visit to Finland in Helsinki, Finland on Tuesday, 24th Jan., 2017.

