IMF approves US$1 billion aid tranche for Ukraine - Ukraine president
The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved the payment of US$1 billion of new aid to Ukraine, its President Petro Poroshenko said on his official Facebook page. Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko tours the Finnish Parliament with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Maria Lohela during his one-day visit to Finland in Helsinki, Finland on Tuesday, 24th Jan., 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC