IMF approves US$1 billion aid tranche...

IMF approves US$1 billion aid tranche for Ukraine - Ukraine president

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved the payment of US$1 billion of new aid to Ukraine, its President Petro Poroshenko said on his official Facebook page. Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko tours the Finnish Parliament with the Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Maria Lohela during his one-day visit to Finland in Helsinki, Finland on Tuesday, 24th Jan., 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC