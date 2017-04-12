How Work-Related Burnout Impacts Brai...

How Work-Related Burnout Impacts Brain Activity

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: PsychCentral

A new Finnish study finds that people with symptoms of work-related burnout - exhaustion, concentration and memory problems, cynicism and reduced professional efficacy - show brain activity differences while completing stressful tasks. For example, in people with symptoms of burnout, EEG measurements showed a decreased response in the posterior scalp compared to the brains of controls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PsychCentral.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC