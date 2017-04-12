How Work-Related Burnout Impacts Brain Activity
A new Finnish study finds that people with symptoms of work-related burnout - exhaustion, concentration and memory problems, cynicism and reduced professional efficacy - show brain activity differences while completing stressful tasks. For example, in people with symptoms of burnout, EEG measurements showed a decreased response in the posterior scalp compared to the brains of controls.
