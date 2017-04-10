How trolls pursued an outspoken Holly...

How trolls pursued an outspoken Hollywood star to Finland

BBC News

Outspoken Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been the target of trolls - congregating on anonymous websites - ever since his anti-Trump performance art project began in January. For his latest art installation, he's alone in a cabin in Lapland, with only one line of communication to the outside world - the Kiasma Museum in Helsinki.

Chicago, IL

