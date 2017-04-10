HKScan publishes its January - "March...

HKScan publishes its January - "March 2017 interim report on 3 May 2017

Information meeting for analysts, institutional investors and media will be organized at Hotel Haven's auditorium at 10-11 a.m. the same day. Morning coffee will be served from 9:30 a.m. The interim report will be presented by Jari Latvanen , President and CEO, and Tuomo Valkonen , CFO.

