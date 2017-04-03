High-dose vitamin C could cut common ...

High-dose vitamin C could cut common cold (and other infections) duration

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NutraIngredients

Very high doses of vitamin C could reduce the duration of common cold, finds a review of previous clinical data that calls for new trials to help find 'optimum dosing'. A huge amount of animal data has found significant effects for vitamin C in the prevention and alleviation of symptoms of infections, including the common cold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC