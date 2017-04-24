'Hellsinki' paints tribute to rock ba...

'Hellsinki' paints tribute to rock band Kiss

A photo taken on April 28, 2017 shows statues with painting masks in tribute to the members of the KISS rock band at the Helsinki Central Station. VR celebrates the KISS Helsinki-concert and offered four KISS fans a chance to paint The KISS 3D masks.

Chicago, IL

