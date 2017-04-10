Helenius Confident That He's Going To...

Helenius Confident That He's Going To Knock Dereck Chisora Out

23 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Robert Helenius has hit back at claims made by Dereck Chisora's coach Don Charles ahead of their rematch for the WBC Silver World Heavyweight title on May 27 at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland. 'The Nordic Nightmare' holds a controversial split decision win over Chisora from their all-action showdown December 2011, which many, including Charles, believed the British boxer did enough to win.

