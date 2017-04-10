Gut bacteria compound may help to pre...

Gut bacteria compound may help to prevent type 2 diabetes

New research from Finland suggests that higher blood levels of indolepropionic acid - a product of gut bacteria that is increased by a fiber-rich diet - may help to protect against type 2 diabetes. The study suggests that having high blood levels of indolepropionic acid, which is a byproduct of gut bacteria, may protect against type 2 diabetes.

