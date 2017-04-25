Finnish politicians relieved on Frenc...

Finnish politicians relieved on French presidential election

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The entry of Emmanuel Macron to the second round of the French presidential election on Sunday was welcomed by the Finnish government and centrists and conservatives alike, while the populists kept quiet. Prime Minister Juha Sipila, from the Center Party, said he was pleased that "a reform-minded and pro-Europe candidate" had received the largest share in the first round.

Chicago, IL

