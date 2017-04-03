Finnish blues singer Erja Lyytinen pl...

Finnish blues singer Erja Lyytinen plays Worthing

Finnish blues singer Erja Lyytinen releases her tenth studio album ahead of a date at Worthing Pier's Southern Pavilion on Wednesday, April 12. Stolen Hearts is April 7, her first album since 2015's Live In London and her first studio album since 2014's Elmore James tribute The Sky Is Crying. "I did my first solo album in 2003, and in 2005 I got a contract to a German label and made a bunch of records for them, and then I put my own together.

Chicago, IL

