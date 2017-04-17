Finland's Green Party says humanity m...

Finland's Green Party says humanity must embrace nuclear power

Nuclear energy must be an option as humanity shifts away from fossil fuels , according to a recent article penned by four candidates of Finland's Green Party , or Green League. The party strictly opposed the controversial fuel source in the past, but these four candidates said say we're running out of time to fight climate change and no longer have the luxury of picking between renewable energy and nuclear power.

Chicago, IL

