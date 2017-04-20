Finland's Government Faces a Rocky Ride

Finland's Government Faces a Rocky Ride

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Support for the euro-skeptic The Finns, a junior partner in Prime Minister Juha Sipila's three-party ruling coalition, plummeted in local elections held on Sunday across the country's 295 municipalities. The vote, a midterm report for the government two years before the next general election, brought the biggest like-for-like electoral drop the party has ever seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,583 • Total comments across all topics: 280,195,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC