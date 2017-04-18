Finlandia 2017 souvenir sheet celebra...

Finlandia 2017 souvenir sheet celebrates philatelist jeweler Agathon Faberge

The 100th anniversary of Finland's independence will be celebrated at the Finlandia 2017 philatelic exhibition to take place May 24-28 in Tampere, Finland. Collectors from more than 40 countries will participate in this exhibition, being held under Federation of European Philatelic Associations patronage and with International Federation of Philately recognition.

Chicago, IL

