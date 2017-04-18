Finlandia 2017 souvenir sheet celebrates philatelist jeweler Agathon Faberge
The 100th anniversary of Finland's independence will be celebrated at the Finlandia 2017 philatelic exhibition to take place May 24-28 in Tampere, Finland. Collectors from more than 40 countries will participate in this exhibition, being held under Federation of European Philatelic Associations patronage and with International Federation of Philately recognition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC