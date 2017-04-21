Finland to reintroduce restriction on...

Finland to reintroduce restriction on foreign ownership of land

Finnish Defense Minister Jussi Niinisto on Thursday welcomed the suggestion by a working group that the state would be given pre-emptive purchase rights for "objects of security interest". The gesture was considered a sign of taking steps to start restricting foreign ownership of real estate near strategically important locations in the Nordic country.

Chicago, IL

