Finland to commission design of new corvettes

16 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Rauma Marine Constructions of Finland is to receive a contract to design new naval vessels for Finland's Squadron 2020 project. The award, worth about $7.9 million, was authorized to be issued by the Finnish Defense Forces' Logistics Command by Minister of Defense Jussi Niinisto.

