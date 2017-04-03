Finland: Lapland reindeer herders still carrying radiation from Cold War nuclear tests
The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority is measuring radiation among people in Ivalo, northern Lapland this week. Measurements have been taken there since the 1960s, which is when radiation figures skyrocketed due to Soviet and US nuclear testing.
