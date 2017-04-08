Finland calls for investigation into ...

Finland calls for investigation into U.S. missile strike, gas attack in Syria

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said that both the U.S. missile strike on early Friday and the gas attack on Tuesday should be investigated carefully and immediately. Niinisto told the media on Friday that the international community should act now really fast.

