FIFA losses hit $369M in 2016; targeting $1B profit for 2018

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 41st Ordinary UEFA Congress Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Fair Centre Messukeskus, in Helsinki, Finland. FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 41st Ordinary UEFA Congress Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Fair Centre Messukeskus, in Helsinki, Finland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.