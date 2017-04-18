Evans Mensah hits brace; Anthony Annan on target as HJK hammer JJK in Finnish top-flight

Promising winger Evans Mensah scored a brace while compatriot Anthony Annan netted in HJK Helsinki's 5-1 drubbing of JJK on Sunday in the Finnish Veikkausliiga. Mensah scored his first on the hour mark to restore HJK's lead after Elias Ahde had cancelled out Demba Savage's 6th minute opener.

