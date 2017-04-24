Eurosceptic lawmaker Terho to become Finland's EU minister

A lawmaker who has said Finland is likely to quit the euro in the future will become the country's minister for European affairs, his party said on Thursday. Finland's co-ruling Finns party politician Sampo Terho speaks during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland March 6, 2017 REUTERS/Tuomas Forsell HELSINKI: A lawmaker who has said Finland is likely to quit the euro in the future will become the country's minister for European affairs, his party said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.