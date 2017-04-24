Eurosceptic lawmaker Terho to become ...

Eurosceptic lawmaker Terho to become Finland's EU minister

A lawmaker who has said Finland is likely to quit the euro in the future will become the country's minister for European affairs, his party said on Thursday. Finland's co-ruling Finns party politician Sampo Terho speaks during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland March 6, 2017 REUTERS/Tuomas Forsell HELSINKI: A lawmaker who has said Finland is likely to quit the euro in the future will become the country's minister for European affairs, his party said on Thursday.

