Constitutive meeting of Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors

Biohit Oyj Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange April 27, 2017 at 9:30 am local time Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors has in its meeting yesterday elected Mr Osmo Suovaniemi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company.

