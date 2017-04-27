Constitutive meeting of Biohit Oyj's ...

Constitutive meeting of Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Biohit Oyj Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange April 27, 2017 at 9:30 am local time Biohit Oyj's Board of Directors has in its meeting yesterday elected Mr Osmo Suovaniemi as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Biohit Oyj is a globally operating Finnish biotechnology company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar '17 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,618,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC