Consti Group Plc's Interim Report for January-March 2017 to be published on 4 May at

Consti Group Plc's Interim Report for January-March 2017 will be published on Thursday 4 May 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time . The report will be available on the company's website at www.consti.fi after publishing.

Chicago, IL

