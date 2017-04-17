Chisora's Coach: Very Confident Helen...

Chisora's Coach: Very Confident Helenius is Getting Knocked Out

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Boxing Scene

Trainer Don Charles says Dereck Chisora is leaving nothing to chance when he meets Robert Helenius in a hotly anticipated rematch at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 27. Helenius holds a controversial split decision win over Chisora from their all action showdown in December 2011, which many, including Charles, believed the British boxer did enough to win. "Even Stevie Wonder could have judged the correct winner in that fight,'' he says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,226 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC