Chisora's Coach: Very Confident Helenius is Getting Knocked Out

Trainer Don Charles says Dereck Chisora is leaving nothing to chance when he meets Robert Helenius in a hotly anticipated rematch at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland on May 27. Helenius holds a controversial split decision win over Chisora from their all action showdown in December 2011, which many, including Charles, believed the British boxer did enough to win. "Even Stevie Wonder could have judged the correct winner in that fight,'' he says.

