Chinese president visits Finland on stopover to USA

China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan are greeted during the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki Wednesday, April 5, 2017. China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan are greeted during the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.