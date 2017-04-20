Brexit Will Be So Painful No One Will...

Brexit Will Be So Painful No One Will Follow, Finland Says

Petteri Orpo, Finland's finance minister, poses for a photograph following an interview at his office in Helsinki on April 20, 2017. Instead of showing other EU members that it's possible to exit the bloc, Brexit will make clear just how economically agonizing the process is, and frighten others away from ever considering a similar path, according to Finland's Finance Minister Petteri Orpo.

