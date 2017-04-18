Biohit Oyj B-shares subscribed with Stock Options I 2013 B

A total number of 21 858 new Biohit Oyj B-shares have been subscribed for with stock options I 2013 B between 2 December 2016 and 9 March 2017. These shares have been entered into the trade register on April 20, 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish equal shareholder rights with the company's existing B-shares.

