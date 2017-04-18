Biohit Oyj B-shares subscribed with S...

Biohit Oyj B-shares subscribed with Stock Options I 2013 B

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: P&T Community

A total number of 21 858 new Biohit Oyj B-shares have been subscribed for with stock options I 2013 B between 2 December 2016 and 9 March 2017. These shares have been entered into the trade register on April 20, 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish equal shareholder rights with the company's existing B-shares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at P&T Community.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC