Biohit Oyj B-shares subscribed with Stock Options I 2013 B
A total number of 21 858 new Biohit Oyj B-shares have been subscribed for with stock options I 2013 B between 2 December 2016 and 9 March 2017. These shares have been entered into the trade register on April 20, 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish equal shareholder rights with the company's existing B-shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at P&T Community.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC