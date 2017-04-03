Bicycles and Senate Building
The Senate Square is an esplanade and an architectural complex in the city of Helsinki, Finland. It shows part of the work of the architect Carl Ludvig Engel, as well as a unique allegory of the political, religious, scientific and commercial powers in the center of the city.
