'Anti-Romeo' Vigilante Squads Target Men Suspected Of...

More than 800 same-sex couples were married in March in Finland after marriage equality went into effect the first of the month; image courtesy Cliff Gilmore via Creative Commons Christian LGBT bloggers David and Constantino Khalaf have published what they call " The Ultimate Resource Guide for LGBTQ Christian and Allies ." HazteOir, a Spanish group that mobilizes socially conservative activists and sponsored the recent anti-transgender bus tour, was targeted by hackers who downloaded and distributed thousands of internal documents.

