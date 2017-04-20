'Anti-Romeo' Vigilante Squads Target Men Suspected Of...
More than 800 same-sex couples were married in March in Finland after marriage equality went into effect the first of the month; image courtesy Cliff Gilmore via Creative Commons Christian LGBT bloggers David and Constantino Khalaf have published what they call " The Ultimate Resource Guide for LGBTQ Christian and Allies ." HazteOir, a Spanish group that mobilizes socially conservative activists and sponsored the recent anti-transgender bus tour, was targeted by hackers who downloaded and distributed thousands of internal documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion Dispatched.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16)
|Mar 20
|NICOTINE Linked2 ...
|3
|Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'...
|Jan '17
|CORP CRIME REPORT
|1
|ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|IBU SOPIAN
|143
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
|MediSapiens joins new research project focusing...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC