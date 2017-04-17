An igloo, theatre and swings: Finnish...

An igloo, theatre and swings: Finnish firm brings creative meeting rooms to Singapore

A dome-shaped igloo with simulated Northern Lights flickering on the walls and temperatures between 18A C to 20A C is one of Huone's meeting rooms available for rent. SINGAPORE: A dome-shaped room modelled after an igloo with simulated Northern Lights flickering on the walls and temperatures between 18A C to 20A C may not quite fit the image of what many have of a meeting room.



