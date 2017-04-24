A Long Overdue Biopic Tells Tom of Finland's Life Story
A biographical film about the Finnish adman and expert draughtsman who made exquisite drawings of explicit gay erotic encounters is playing at the Tribeca Film Festival. The new biographical film Tom of Finland has a lot of the trappings of the art of Touko Laaksonen, better known by his nom de pencil .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
