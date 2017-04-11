9 EU, NATO Nations Set up Center to F...

9 EU, NATO Nations Set up Center to Fight Hybrid Threats

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A group of European Union and NATO nations have agreed to establish a European "hybrid threat" center in Finland to combat unconventional methods of warfare such as disinformation and fake news. Nine countries - Britain, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden and the United States - signed a memorandum Tuesday to set up the center in Helsinki with the support of the Finnish government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage expressed about Soldiers of Odin, commu... (Sep '16) Mar 20 NICOTINE Linked2 ... 3
News Minnesota is playing a central role in Finland'... Jan '17 CORP CRIME REPORT 1
News ACEH (SUMATERA) VS JAVANESE....who will win? (Jan '12) Jan '17 IBU SOPIAN 143
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
News MediSapiens joins new research project focusing... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Finland, US to deepen military ties through pact (Oct '16) Oct '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Russian River Runs Red (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,230,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC