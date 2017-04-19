3DBear and Junior Library Guild Bring 3D Printing, Augmented Reality, ...

3DBear and Junior Library Guild Bring...

Helsinki-based, edtech software company, 3DBear Ltd has signed an agreement with Junior Library Guild that serves over 22,000 schools and libraries in the U.S. 3DBear is an online learning tool for 3D printing, virtual reality and augmented reality that is now available in the US through Junior Library Guild . "We are very excited about partnering with JLG and starting the U.S. market as the U.S. is a pioneer in 3D printing and edtech," says Kristo Lehtonen, CEO, 3DBear.

